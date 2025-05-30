Yonkers psychologist found beaten, stabbed to death in home

Police are investigating after a 79-year-old psychologist was found beaten and stabbed to death in her Yonkers home two weeks ago.

Crime scene tape is still outside the door, near flowers left by neighbors, at the garden apartment home of psychologist Connie Patrono.

Gregorio Inestroza, the super at the Bronxville Ridge complex, checked on Patrono on May 16; she hadn't been seen for days and acquaintances were worried.

"I got concerned and went into her apartment and found her laying on the floor," he said.

The medical examiner says Patrono died from multiple blows with a blunt object and stab wounds.

"She was a great person that didn't bother anybody"

People who knew Patrono told CBS News New York she was very intelligent and could be quite engaging, but also eccentric.

She lived in a modest apartment despite owning a home worth well over $1 million in Bronxville, 1.5 miles away. The home, which she grew up in, is run-down and the subject of multiple complaints to the building's department.

"It's very, not only scary, but it's just alarming, because she was a great person that didn't bother anybody," Inestroza said.

Thirty years ago, she was widely quoted as an expert on depression and other disorders.

The super can't imagine why she met such a violent end.

"It's just that she was very trusting, so," Inestroza said.

Yonkers Police won't say much about the case other than they are diligently working to bring whoever is responsible to justice.