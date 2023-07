YONKERS, N.Y. - Yonkers Police are searching for a missing teen.

Authorities said Edwin Valerio, 15, ran away from home Sunday morning.

They're asking for help finding him.

15-year-old Edwin Valerio ran away from home early this morning. If someone knows where he is, please give us a call at... Posted by Yonkers Police Department on Sunday, July 2, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900.