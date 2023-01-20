At least 2 injured in fire at Yonkers apartment building
YONKERS, N.Y. -- At least two people were injured when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Yonkers on Thursday.
Smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the roof of the four-story building on Mulberry Street.
The fire started just after 4 p.m. in a bedroom on the fourth floor.
Two people were rescued and rushed to a local hospital. A 68-year-old man is reported to be in grave condition, and an 85-year-old woman is stable.
The Red Cross is helping nine families who lived in the building.
"I just saw that they brought a cat out. The family thought the cat may not have made it. I have two cats so I know they're resilient, so I'm sure that will make them happy," said Michael Sabatino, Yonkers director of community and government affairs.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
for more features.