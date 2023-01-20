At least 2 injured in fire at Yonkers apartment building

YONKERS, N.Y. -- At least two people were injured when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Yonkers on Thursday.

Smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the roof of the four-story building on Mulberry Street.

The fire started just after 4 p.m. in a bedroom on the fourth floor.

Two people were rescued and rushed to a local hospital. A 68-year-old man is reported to be in grave condition, and an 85-year-old woman is stable.

The Red Cross is helping nine families who lived in the building.

"I just saw that they brought a cat out. The family thought the cat may not have made it. I have two cats so I know they're resilient, so I'm sure that will make them happy," said Michael Sabatino, Yonkers director of community and government affairs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.