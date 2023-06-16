Three Democrats, including incumbent Mike Spano, face off in Yonkers mayor's race primary

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Early voting in the Yonkers mayor's race starts Saturday, June 17 for the three Democrats, including incumbent Mayor Mike Spano, on the primary ballot.

Yonkers is New York's third-largest city. The mayor presides over a payroll of more than 2,000 jobs and appoints the school board.

Spano is seeking an unprecedented fourth term.

"You know we've really turned some things around. We're building housing, both affordable housing and market rate housing. We've been able to reduce our crime rate. We have improved our schools so significantly that Barack Obama called us a model school," said Spano.

The mayor said he wants to continue the momentum, but two challengers say it's time for change.

Corazon Pineda-Isaac is in her third term on the Yonkers City Council.

"Yonkers is at a very unique place right now where I think people are looking for a different perspective, a different lens, and policies that are truly reflective of the people that live in this city," said Pineda-Isaac.

Pineda-Isaac said Yonkers needs new leadership to reform operations, including the Buildings Department.

Margaret Fountain-Coleman said her work as a public school educator means she can build consensus with diverse communities.

"I believe there's a tale of two cities, where there is an economic and social divide here in the city, and that we need to bring about a change in administration so that we can have a holistic form of governing," said Fountain-Coleman.

Both Pineda-Isaac and Fountain-Coleman said voters should ask if they're better off now than when Spano took office.

"This is a city full of talent, but there are not enough opportunities for the people of the city," said Pineda-Isaac.

"Has my life really changed? And I think most voters in Yonkers will say it has not," said Fountain-Coleman.

"What was Yonkers like, what is Yonkers like today, and what can Yonkers be? And of these three candidates, who is best to take Yonkers forward?" said Spano.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Anthony Merante in November.

Spano is married to CBS2 News anchor Mary Calvi. She played no role in the reporting or editing of this story.