Body found in Yonkers leads to gruesome crime scene in the Bronx. Sources say suspects took MetroNorth to dump the remains.

Body found burning in Yonkers leads to more remains at Bronx apartment, sources say

Body found burning in Yonkers leads to more remains at Bronx apartment, sources say

Body found burning in Yonkers leads to more remains at Bronx apartment, sources say

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A body found burning early Monday on the Oak Street Bridge in Yonkers has been linked to more remains inside a Bronx apartment, sources tell CBS New York.

Authorities believe the victim was killed inside the apartment, then much of the body was transported in a shopping cart on a MetroNorth train to the suburbs, where it was set on fire.

Investigators used surveillance video to trace the suspects on a train to Yonkers and then back to the Bronx, sources say. The NYPD executed a search warrant Monday night at the apartment on Rogers Place in Longwood, where they found a gun, drugs and parts of a body, including teeth and limbs.

The five-story walk-up sits at the corner of 163rd Street, where a mural pays tribute to the late rapper Christopher "Big Pun" Rios. It's a popular stop on Bronx hip-hop tours, and police were seen mingling at times with dozens of tourists.

"That's really scary. It's really, really crazy. So you're not really safe now, in New York, you're not safe. You're walking around, but you always have to watch your back," Longwood resident Rokhaya Gaye said.

Body found burning Oak Street Bridge in Yonkers

Yonkers police said the initial body parts were found around 2 a.m. Monday on the sidewalk of the Oak Street Bridge near the Yonkers-Mt. Vernon border.

Police said it had been placed inside a shopping cart and then set on fire. They determined this appeared to be a "dump site" and turned the homicide investigation over to the NYPD and Bronx County District Attorney's Office.

The victim's identity is still unknown at this time. According to police, the body was burned so badly, investigators are having a hard time figuring out who they were and how they died.