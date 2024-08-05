Body set on fire in shopping cart in Yonkers, N.Y., police say

MT. VERNON, N.Y. - Authorities are investigating a gruesome discovery in Mt. Vernon.

Police say they responded to a report of a fire near the Oak Street Bridge in Mt. Vernon just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Responding officers extinguished the fire, only to make the shocking find. Yonkers Police say that a body had been put in a shopping cart and set on fire.

It wasn't immediately clear if authorities believed the victim was killed at the scene or whether the remains were brought there and then set on fire.

Detectives spent all morning at the location processing evidence.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.