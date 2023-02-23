Abused puppy finds new home in Yonkers

Puppy abused in Yonkers adopted by new family

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A puppy that was abused in Yonkers now has a new home.

Video surfaced in January that police say shows the puppy being abused.

Yonkers Police arrested the owner and took the 8-month-old puppy to the SPCA of Westchester.

The pit bull puppy, named Maximus, has since been given needed medical attention and cleared for adoption.

He didn't have to wait long for a new home.

"He needs a lot of love, and we have a lot of love to give him," Maximus' new owner Lisa Gibson said. "And we've just been really excited since we've had him ... We look forward to all of the adventures and vacations and everything we're gonna bring him on, and he's really like a godsend to us."

The couple adopting Maximus says it was love at first sight.