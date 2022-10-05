Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for Wednesday due to lingering showers, wind

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 10/4 Nightly Weather at 11PM
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 10/4 Nightly Weather at 11PM 03:05
First Alert New York Yellow Alert day for Wednesday due to last of the showers and the steady wind, plus chilly again.
CBS2

Our First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Wednesday, as it remains a little unsettled due to the last of the lingering showers and wind, plus temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal.

There could be one last round of minor coastal flooding, as well. A Coastal Flood Statement is in effect in southern Nassau County and southwest Suffolk County until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

We're not expecting any huge rainfall totals -- an additional half an inch or so is possible for some.

We will see improvements by Wednesday evening.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 11:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.