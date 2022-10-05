First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for Wednesday due to lingering showers, wind

CBS2

Our First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Wednesday, as it remains a little unsettled due to the last of the lingering showers and wind, plus temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal.

There could be one last round of minor coastal flooding, as well. A Coastal Flood Statement is in effect in southern Nassau County and southwest Suffolk County until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

We're not expecting any huge rainfall totals -- an additional half an inch or so is possible for some.

We will see improvements by Wednesday evening.