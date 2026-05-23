Yankees, Rays postponed because of rainy forecast, doubleheader scheduled on Sept. 22

The New York Yankees postponed Saturday's game against Tampa Bay because of a forecast for sustained rain and will make it up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 22.

Tickets for the postponed game can be used for the 1:05 p.m. game on Sept. 22, which becomes the opener of a four-game series. That day's regularly scheduled game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday may also be exchanged for a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium, the team said.

For more information on the Yankees' rain check policy, click here.

Gerrit Cole pitched six scoreless innings Friday for the Yankees in his return from elbow surgery, before the Rays scored 4 runs in the 8th, handing New York a 4-2 loss.

The Yankees have lost three straight games and 10 of 14.

The Rays, a big league-best 34-15, are 4-0 against the Yankees and lead New York by 5 1/2 games in the AL East. Tampa Bay has won five straight and 16 of 19.