Cole throws 6 scoreless innings in return, Rays rally past Yankees 4-2

Gerrit Cole pitched six scoreless innings in his return from elbow ligament replacement surgery but shortstop José Caballero's error led to a four-run eighth inning that boosted the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Yankees 4-2 on Friday night for their 16th win in 19 games.

Austin Wells homered for the first time since April 28, a fifth-inning drive off Nick Martinez, before Tampa Bay rallied to deal the Yankees their third straight loss and 10th in 14 games. The Rays, a big league-best 34-15, are 4-0 against the Yankees and opened a 5 1/2-game AL East lead over New York

Yankees star Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with a game-ending flyout to the center-field warning track with a man on and is in 1-for-24 slide that dropped his average to .245. Judge has gone a career-high 11 games without any RBIs.

A 35-year-old right-hander who had surgery in March 2025, Cole allowed two hits and three walks while striking out two. The six-time All-Star and the 2023 AL Cy Young Award averaged 96.1 mph with his four-seam fastball.

Caballero, back at shortstop after missing 10 days with a broken finger, allowed Chandler Simpson's one-hopper to bounce off his glove leading of the eighth.

Junior Caminero singled off Tim Hill (0-2), Jonathan Aranda followed with an RBI double and Yandy Díaz was intentionally walked. Richie Palacios hit a comebacker that could have been a 1-2-3 double play but the ball bounced off the glove of a leaping Hill, over Caballero and into center for a two-run single. Ryan Vilade added a sacrifice fly.

Ian Seymour (3-0) allowed Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s RBI triple in the eighth and Bryan Baker got three outs for his 14th save in 17 chances.

Tampa Bay's Jonny DeLuca left in the seventh after appearing to hurt a leg going from first to third on Cedric Mullins' double.

Trent Grisham, who missed Thursday's game because of a sore knee, had three hits for the Yankees.

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Yankees RHP Ryan Weathers (2-, 3.58) and Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (4-1, 3.19) were scheduled to start Saturday.