Yankees rally past White Sox 3-2, clinch playoff berth

José Caballero's RBI single with two out in the ninth inning scored Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 Tuesday night, securing their eighth playoff appearance in nine seasons.

With the win, the Yankees (89-68) moved within a game of AL East-leading Toronto (90-67) and reached the playoffs for the 60th time in team history. It was New York's second victory in 61 games when trailing through eight innings.

Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells opened the ninth inning with singles off Brandon Eisert (3-7). After Trent Grisham bounced into a double play, Judge drew his second intentional walk of the game. Cody Bellinger followed with a walk and Volpe scored on a wild pitch by Eisert. Caballero then punctuated a nine-pitch at-bat against Steven Wilson by looping a single that dropped in front of center fielder Brooks Baldwin as Judge scored the winning run.

Caballero was mobbed at first base by his teammates and doused with water by Paul Goldschmidt and Austin Wells as he conducted his postgame interview.

Colson Montgomery hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Luis Gil to give the White Sox a 2-1 lead.

New York faltered in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before Caballero delivered his biggest hit as a Yankee.

Gil, auditioning for a spot in New York's rotation, allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

Austin Wells had an RBI double in the second for the Yankees, who are 20-8 in their past 28 games.

Chicago rookie Shane Smith allowed one run and five hits in five innings. He walked four and tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

Key moment

Luke Weaver (4-4) stranded a Chicago runner in the ninth before the Yankees rallied in the bottom half of the inning.

Key stat

Judge drew his 33rd and 34th intentional walks, extending his team record.

Up next

New York LHP Max Fried (18-5, 2.92 ERA) starts on Wednesday. The White Sox have not named a starter.