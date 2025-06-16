Schanuel's 11th-inning double lifts Angels over Yankees 1-0, extending New York's losing streak

Nolan Schanuel hit a run-scoring double in the 11th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees 1-0 on Monday night, bringing the Bronx Bombers' losing streak to a season-high four games.

Schanuel's one-out, opposite-field hit to left off Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1) scored automatic runner Christian Moore, a Brooklyn native who tripled in the eighth for his first major league hit.

Ryan Zeferjahn (4-1) pitched a hitless 10th. After the Yankees loaded the bases with two outs against Brock Burke in the bottom half, Hunter Strickland got Anthony Volpe to bounce into a forceout for his first save this year as Los Angeles improved to 5-0 in extra innings and dropped the Yankees to 1-5.

AL East-leading New York has scored five runs in its last five games and has lost four in a row for the first time since last July 2-5. The Yankees went 1 for 18 with runners in scoring position.

Giancarlo Stanton went 2 for 4 in his season debut with a fourth-inning single and a leadoff double in the ninth after missing 70 games because inflammation in the tendons of both elbows. After the double, third baseman Luis Rengifo made a superb play on Volpe's grounder, tagging Jasson Domínguez and tumbling as the helmet of the pinch runner hit a knee.

Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings, retiring 16 straight batters during one stretch. Angels right-hander José Soriano gave up six hits in seven innings.

Key moment

Moore went 1 for 4 in his first trip to Yankee Stadium. The 22-year-old second baseman, drafted eighth overall in last year's amateur draft, made his big league debut Friday. His father was a Mets fan and wouldn't let him attend any games in the Bronx. He was 0 for 8 before tripling past a diving Judge in right for his first major league hit but was stranded when Fernando Cruz relieved Schmidt and struck out Zach Neto. Moore also threw out a runner at the plate from second base in the 11th.

Key stat

The Angels are the only team that has used just five starting pitchers this season.

Up next

Yankees RHP Will Warren (4-3, 4.86 ERA) vs. Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 5.20) on Tuesday night.