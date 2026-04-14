Staten Island's Wu-Tang Clan to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its list of inductees for 2026, and it includes a legendary, local hip-hop collective.

Staten Island's Wu-Tang Clan is among this year's class of honorees.

Other members of this year's class of inductees include Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Luther Vandross, Oasis, Phil Collins, Queen Latifah and Sade.

To qualify for consideration, an artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago. More than 1,200 artists, historians and members of the music industry vote on the nominees.

The induction will take place in November in Los Angeles.

The Wu-Tang Clan has been celebrated as rap innovators since their 1993 debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," widely considered one of the most influential hip-hop albums of all time. They released seven studio albums over more than three decades. The group's members are a who's who of now iconic names, including the RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon the Chief, Masta Killa, U-God and Inspectah Deck.

Their album "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" was created as a piece of art and was never intended to be released to the public. It was purchased by Martin Shkreli. The convicted pharmaceutical CEO was forced to forfeit the album, and the U.S. government sold it in 2021 for an undisclosed amount.

Last year, the legendary group played their final New York shows as part of a farewell tour, dubbed "The Final Chamber Tour."