Wrong-way driving an issue in parts of Paterson, N.J. Here's what the city is doing to make streets safer.

PATERSON, N.J. -- Residents in one Paterson neighborhood say someone is going to get hurt if drivers keep breaking the law. They say they are constantly going the wrong way on a one-way street.

CBS News New York spoke to residents about the problem, and to city leaders about what can be done.

City crews were spotted putting up new signs on Monday along Lily Street that read "No left turn" and "Do not enter," driving home a law that has been on the books for about a year.

The signs are aimed at deterring those illegal turns, according to Mayor Andre Sayegh.

"Just reminding people that the rules have changed, and we expect everyone to adhere to the new set of rules," Sayegh said.

The dangers on Lily Street

Most neighbors say they are glad the new signage is up, although some worry not everyone will pay attention.

"It makes a difference for people who pay attention and do the right thing, but there's other people who think they're above the law and they want to do whatever they want to do," resident Tony Falcon said.

Jeanette Thompson has lived on Lily for 25 years and said she was in favor of the city turning it into a one-way street about about a year ago. However, she now says drivers are constantly taking a left from North 11th Street and going the wrong-way, instead of taking a right and going the right way.

"I still look both ways because you never know who's coming down when I'm stepping off that curb, you know? So you have to look both ways, and that makes no sense to me," Thompson said.

Neighbors say it's a major safety concern on what is a quiet, residential street.

"Me personally, walking my dogs, there's kids playing on the corner of the street and you've got cars making illegal turns when they shouldn't be making," Falcon said.

City officials and people who live in the neighborhood are hoping drivers get the message.