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Watch Live: NYC Mayor Mamdani, Gov. Hochul make World Cup announcement at Central Park

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 gets started this week, and this coming Saturday will be the first match held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. 

As the world gets ready to watch the beautiful game, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hocul are set to make an announcement about the World Cup Monday morning. 

CBS News New York is carrying the announcement live. 

Saturday's match will be Brazil vs. Morocco, and will mark the first test of an elaborate plan for transporting fans from New York City to MetLife and back. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

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