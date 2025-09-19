Inspectors determine cause of huge crack in major New Jersey roadway

Woodbridge, N.J. roadway ruined by large crack will take months to repair, mayor says

Inspectors say they determined why a long crack formed in the middle of a major roadway in Woodbridge, New Jersey, that will now take months to repair.

The Middlesex County Department of Transportation said Friday that the crack on Smith Street, a major thoroughfare near the border of Woodbridge Township and Perth Amboy, was caused by construction nearby.

"Middlesex County engineers in conjunction with Woodbridge Township has determined that the crack on Smith Street was caused by construction activity by others in the adjacent property development. Currently, temporary measures are put in place to stabilize further erosion from weather conditions, and Woodbridge Township will continue to inform drivers of alternate roads," the county DOT said in a statement.

Officials do not know how long the stretch of Route 440/Smith Street will remain closed to traffic. CBS News New York

Street must be replaced after large crack formed

When the 2-foot-wide gap on Smith Street formed on Sept. 8, residents told CBS News New York they suspected it had something to do with construction of a warehouse nearby.

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said the road shifted an eighth of an inch in 24 hours and that homes in the area were briefly evacuated. He said at the time he did not believe it was because of aging infrastructure or possible mines beneath the road.

The mayor said the street needs to be completely replaced before it can reopen, a process that is going to take months.

"The road has to be entirely redone -- take everything out and start all over," McCormac said. "If you look at a map, it's a spaghetti factory of roads and this road is smack in the middle of all of it, and the blockage on Smith impacts so many businesses and so many residents."

"Middlesex County understands the urgency of repairs to Smith Street," the DOT's statement continued. "The County is analyzing engineering data including utility evaluation, to determine the next steps for reconstruction. As more information becomes available, the public will be informed."