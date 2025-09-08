A huge crack formed in a Woodbridge, N.J. road and the town has no idea why

A huge crack has formed in the asphalt along a stretch of road in New Jersey, and no one seems to know why.

The damage is impacting drivers along Smith Street between Highland Avenue and Convery Boulevard, near the border of Woodbridge and Perth Amboy.

Route 440/Smith Street closed as search for answers continues

Chopper 2 flew over the scene on Monday and captured images of the large crack that shut down Route 440/Smith Street.

Officials do not know how long the stretch of Route 440/Smith Street will remain closed to traffic. CBS News New York

Woodbridge Township Mayor John McCormac said the police department was first notified of the long crack last week, and the town has had crews on location since trying to get to the bottom of what caused it. The road is closed until further notice.

McCormac said several agencies responded to the site and initiated the closure pending a detailed engineering review of the highway and surrounding area.

An emergency detour has also been set up in the area. CBS News New York was told police will continue to be out at checkpoints to help people get around.

Impacted families allowed to return home

McCormac said 18 families were evacuated and moved to a hotel over the weekend, but have since been told it is safe to return.

"The experts have been out there and they've measured everything and determined that it's stable," McCormac said. "There is no more risk of anything moving, at least they think, and it has been 48 hours or more before anything has moved significantly. So that's why everybody's comfortable saying the residents can go in, but there are emergency activators there."

McCormac said residents will be immediately notified if something happens.

It's not clear when the situation will be resolved. The mayor said it could take months to get back to normal, but added an investigation is underway.