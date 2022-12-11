NYPD: Woman with walker shoved to ground, robbed in Queens parking garage

Police are trying to identify an individual wanted in connection to a robbery in a Queens parking garage on Dec. 9, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- Police say a woman using a walker was shoved to the ground and robbed in Queens on Friday.

It happened in a parking garage on 35th Avenue between 74th and 75th streets in Jackson Heights.

According to police, the 85-year-old woman was walking through the garage when someone walked up behind her and pushed her to the ground.

The individual then took her purse from the walker and ran off.

Surveillance video captured him entering the transit system at the 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue station.

The victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Police say the woman's personal ID and credit cards were in the stolen purse.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.