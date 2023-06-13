Watch CBS News
Woman shot and killed overnight in Bayonne, New Jersey, sources say

Deadly shooting of woman in Bayonne under investigation
BAYONNE, N.J. -- Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman in Bayonne, New Jersey

It happened on Avenue E, between 25th and 26th Streets, at around 11:30 p.m. Monday. 

According to sources, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and Bayonne Police are investigating. 

We will update this story when more information is available. 

