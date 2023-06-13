Woman shot and killed overnight in Bayonne, New Jersey, sources say
BAYONNE, N.J. -- Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman in Bayonne, New Jersey.
It happened on Avenue E, between 25th and 26th Streets, at around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
According to sources, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and Bayonne Police are investigating.
We will update this story when more information is available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.