Woman shot and killed overnight in Bayonne, New Jersey, sources say

Deadly shooting of woman in Bayonne under investigation

BAYONNE, N.J. -- Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman in Bayonne, New Jersey.

It happened on Avenue E, between 25th and 26th Streets, at around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

According to sources, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and Bayonne Police are investigating.

We will update this story when more information is available.