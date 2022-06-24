Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman riding moped struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn 00:18

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Brooklyn. 

Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was riding a moped when she was struck by a car. 

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Throop and Lexington avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

There's no word on a suspect or vehicle description. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 24, 2022 / 5:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.