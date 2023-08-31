Woman killed, 2 other people injured by car in Commack, Long Island
COMMACK, N.Y. -- Police say three people were struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Suffolk County, Long Island.
A 22-year-old woman was killed and two other people, including a teenage boy, were injured.
Watch Chopper over the scene
The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Harned Road in Commack.
Police said the 22-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene, and the investigation continues.
