Woman killed, 2 other people injured by car in Commack, Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Pedestrian killed in Commack crash
Pedestrian killed in Commack crash 00:25

COMMACK, N.Y. -- Police say three people were struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Suffolk County, Long Island. 

A 22-year-old woman was killed and two other people, including a teenage boy, were injured. 

Chopper 2 Flying

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Harned Road in Commack.   

Police said the 22-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

The 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the driver stayed on the scene, and the investigation continues.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 9:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

