Woman killed, 2 other people injured by car in Commack, Long Island

COMMACK, N.Y. -- Police say three people were struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Suffolk County, Long Island.

A 22-year-old woman was killed and two other people, including a teenage boy, were injured.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories around the area, including reports of multiple people struck by a car in Commack, Long Island. See more streaming on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, August 31, 2023

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Harned Road in Commack.

Police said the 22-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene, and the investigation continues.