Woman gives birth on board NYC subway, MTA says

NEW YORK — A woman gave birth on board a New York City subway Wednesday, the MTA says.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on a southbound W train in Manhattan.

According to the MTA, multiple passengers alerted the conductor that a woman had given birth inside a train car.

The conductor stopped the train at the 34th Street-Herald Square station, and the conductor, a NYC Transit Train Service Supervisor and multiple NYPD officers went to check on the woman, the MTA says.

EMS arrived shortly and took the woman and the baby to Bellevue Hospital in good condition.

"This is another example of New Yorkers coming together to help each other, assisted by caring transit workers and other responders, reflecting the best of the subway community and this city. We are thrilled that both mother and Baby W are doing well, and look forward to welcoming both of them back aboard for a lifetime of reliable—and hopefully less dramatic—rides," NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said in a statement.

The MTA says the woman gave birth to a baby girl.