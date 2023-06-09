NYPD investigating death of woman found naked in trash compactor room in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to figure out what happened to a woman who was found dead and naked in a trash compactor room in East Harlem.

According to police, the woman's body was found on the second floor of a building on East 126th Street just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Police said the woman was in her 30s, but did not immediately release her name.

The medical examiner will determine the woman's cause of death.