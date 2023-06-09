Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD investigating death of woman found naked in trash compactor room in East Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police investigating death of woman in East Harlem apartment building
Police investigating death of woman in East Harlem apartment building 00:21

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to figure out what happened to a woman who was found dead and naked in a trash compactor room in East Harlem

According to police, the woman's body was found on the second floor of a building on East 126th Street just before 10 a.m. Friday. 

Police said the woman was in her 30s, but did not immediately release her name. 

The medical examiner will determine the woman's cause of death. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 6:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.