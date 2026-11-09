Watch Live: Mamdani announcing new NYC winter storm initiative, $25 million Code Blue investment

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a new initiative to prepare New York City for winter storms.

The mayor said the citywide mobilization will include expanding the Code Blue system with a $25 million investment, new equipment, enhanced emergency protocols and a "supercharged" snow and ice clearing operation.

"We have spent the past year preparing for any challenge winter throws our way. We have trained our workers, readied our equipment and strengthened our protocols because keeping New Yorkers safe can't begin when the first storm hits," Mamdani said. "This winter, we're doing things differently – we're expanding Code Blue to reach more New Yorkers in need, equipping New York's Strongest to clear snow and ice faster and leaving no stone unturned when it comes to protecting our neighbors from the cold. No New Yorker should face the dangers of winter alone, and no part of our city should be left behind."

The Code Blue system includes warming shelters and outreach to the homeless during snow emergencies. This year, more than 300 canvassers will go through communities to notify New Yorkers of cold weather resources.

Up to 55 mobile units will also provide medical support and transportation to warming centers and medical facilities. NYC Health + Hospitals will also open at least four hospitals as warming centers and open all 11 facilities during the most severe weather, according to the announcement.

More than 600 single- and double-occupancy rooms will be opened to offer homeless New Yorkers more options.

The Department of Sanitation is also adding more pedestrian infrastructure, like bus stops and sidewalks, to its snow removal routes. Crews will have upgraded more than 650 plows, and 120 new snow blowers have been purchased. DSNY has also secured 500 million pounds of salt.

"Last snow season, New York City received the most significant snowfall in years, and we have taken those lessons to heart and upgraded our strategy for clearing streets, public spaces and pedestrian infrastructure," said Sanitation Commissioner Gregory Anderson.

Following snow removal issues on Staten Island last winter, the city added eight new plow routes in the borough's hilliest areas.

The Emergency Snow Shovelers program has already registered more than 3,000 shovelers, compared with only a few hundred at this point in 2025. Shovelers can make $30 an hour, with pay increasing to $45 after the first 40 hours worked in a week. Those interested can click here for more information.

Other city agencies are also preparing to help clear snow and ice. The Department of Transportation purchased $2 million worth of small snow-clearing equipment.

NYC Public Schools acquired 10 all-terrain vehicles equipped with snowplows, more than 600 snow blowers and 3,000 shovels, ice choppers and other tools. School officials have also been ensuring students can transition to remote instruction during severe weather.

The city's Parks Department is preparing 1,600 vehicles across the five boroughs to clear pathways. The Department of Citywide Administrative Services is also stocking up on six months' worth of calcium chloride and rock salt.

The New York City Housing Authority has invested millions in heating infrastructure upgrades, repairs and replacements to keep residents warm this winter, city officials said.

A "super" El Niño is expected to bring warmer and wetter than normal weather. If cold air is present, it could bring a higher chance of a snowstorm.

Our most recent "super" El Niño winter was in 2016. In January of that year, the city got slammed with its biggest snowfall on record, 27.5 inches. But other "super" El Niño winters reveal a vast range.

The First Alert Weather seasonal forecast is calling for 18 to 28 inches of snow this winter in Central Park.