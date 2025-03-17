Endeavor Air flight's wing strikes runway at LaGuardia as pilot attempts "go-around," FAA says

An aircraft's wing struck a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport over the weekend as the pilot was navigating an "unstable approach," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Endeavor Air Flight 4814 was attempting to land at around 10:10 p.m. Sunday night when the pilot executed a "go-around" maneuver, the FAA said.

"Somebody saw some sparks"

In an audio clip from the incident, the air traffic controller says, "Somebody saw some sparks from one of your wings, do you guys feel anything?"

"We didn't, but we'll check it," the pilot replies.

The plane landed safely and proceeded to its arrival gate, Delta Air Lines, which owns Endeaver, said.

According to aviation officials, "A go-around is a safe, routine maneuver performed at the discretion of a pilot or at the request of an air traffic controller. It discontinues the landing approach and returns the aircraft to an altitude and configuration to safely make another approach. The pilot and the air traffic controller are in full command of the situation."

The FAA is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.