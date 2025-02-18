Delta plane passengers describe crash-landing in Toronto, flipping upside down: "Everything just kind of went sideways"

Passengers talk about escape from plane after it crashed while landing in Toronto

Passengers are starting to share their stories of surviving a chilling crash-landing Monday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, where a Delta plane on a flight from Minneapolis caught fire and flipped upside down on the runway.

There were 80 people on board Flight 4819 — 76 passengers and four crew members — all of whom survived. Authorities said 21 people were injured. Two of the injured passengers, a 40-year-old woman and 60-year-old man, were initially said to be critically hurt and were airlifted to a hospital, while the others' injuries were considered mild to moderate, according to a regional paramedics service that responded to the scene. Delta said two people remained hospitalized Tuesday, CBS News Minnesota reported.

One of the passengers speaking out about his experience is Pete Carlson, who boarded the plane Monday morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to attend a paramedics conference in Canada.

In an interview with Canadian broadcaster CBC News, Carlson recalled the sounds of "cement and metal" and the scent of gasoline as the plane skidded down the icy runway in Toronto, losing both wings and its tail and turning over completely so its wheels faced the sky.

"As we made our descent and made touchdown, it was just a very forceful event, where all of a sudden everything just kind of went sideways," Carlson told CBC News. "And then, next thing I know, it was kind of a blink and I'm upside down, still strapped in."

Carlson had fastened his seatbelt, as instructed, prior to landing. When he unlatched the belt to evacuate the plane, he said he "crashed down onto the ceiling, which had become the floor."

Emergency workers at the airport were able to reach the site of the crash "within minutes," said Deborah Flint, president and CEO of Toronto Pearson International Airport, at a news conference Monday night. They quickly helped evacuate everyone on board. Flint said 22 of the passengers were Canadian and the rest were multinational, but did not provide details on how many were American or other nationalities.

"The most powerful part of today was, there was just people. No countries, no nothing," Carlson said. "There was just people together helping each other."

Another passenger, John Nelson, captured video of the plane, charred and overturned, as people climbed out of it into the freezing cold.

Nelson described the plane making a hard landing before screeching over the pavement on its side and ultimately flipping onto its back, CBS News Minnesota reported.

"There was, like, a big fireball outside the left side of the plane and when we got finished we were upside down, everybody else was there as well," Nelson said. "We tried to get out of there as quickly as possible."

Passenger John Nelson captured the scene outside the overturned Delta Air Lines plane as people evacuated into frigid Toronto temperatures. John Nelson

Several additional videos emerged online as passengers began to film the evacuation. In one video shared on Snapchat, passenger Ashley Zook appeared to dangle upside down from her seat inside the plane with her seatbelt fastened, AFP reported. The crash seemed to have knocked out the lights inside the plane, and it was dark.

That same social media video showed harsh winds whipping past Zook after she exited the plane.

"I was just in a plane crash, oh my god," she said in the video.

Another passenger, skier and sports influencer Pete Koukov, shared another video of the crash-landing on Instagram. A flight attendant wearing an Endeavor Air uniform is seen helping people evacuate the plane one by one through an emergency exit door, which Koukov climbed through himself. Endeavor Air is a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines headquartered in Minneapolis.

The flight attendant can be heard directing passengers to "drop everything" and urging them to "come on."

"Holy f***!" Koukov repeatedly exclaims in the recording after getting of the plane. His Instagram post includes the message: "Being alive feels pretty cool today."

Koukov later told CNN that "we were upside down hanging like bats" inside the plane before evacuating. He said he "didn't know anything was the matter" until the plane hit the ground.

A Delta plane sits on its roof after crashing upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, on Feb. 17, 2025. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

The crash is under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which confirmed it is leading the probe. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration said they would send investigators as well.

Meteorologists said there was blowing snow in Toronto when the crash happened, and visibility was down to 6 miles. Winds were gusting up to 37 mph and temperatures were well below freezing, at 17 degrees Fahrenheit.

But Toronto Pearson International Airport Fire Chief Todd Aitken said Monday night that the runway was dry at the time of the crash, and there were no crosswind conditions. Flint said two runways at the Toronto airport would remain closed for at least part of Tuesday as the investigation continued.