Wind Advisory across Tri-State Area triggers First Alert Weather Day for Friday

First Alert Weather: Strong winds Friday in New York - 3/6/25

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the Tri-State Area through Friday afternoon due to wind gusts of 40-50 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across the region until 4 p.m. Friday.

Those wind gusts will begin to ramp up overnight.

Because of the high winds combined with saturated ground from Wednesday's rain, downed trees and tree limbs continue to be a concern, along with possible power outages.

NYC weekend forecast

By Friday morning, it's going to feel much, much colder. In fact, we're talking wind chills in the 20s and teens.

Because of those winds, it will never feel like the anticipated high of 50 degrees – more like the 40s.

As for this weekend, it will remain cold and blustery on Saturday with a high of 46 and feels-like temperatures in the 30s. The winds let up by Sunday.

Don't forget, we spring the clocks forward one hour on Saturday night.

Looking ahead to next week, warmer temperatures make a return on Tuesday with milder sunshine and a high of 60.