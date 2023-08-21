Williamsburg residents in shock following devastating fire that wiped out 9 businesses

NEW YORK -- Livelihoods were destroyed, families were displaced, and a community was left without vital services, all the result of a massive fire in Williamsburg over the weekend that burned down nearly a dozen businesses.

Families told CBS New York it couldn't have come at a worse time.

For generations, the stores on Lee Street served as a commercial hub for the Hasidic community. On Monday morning, devastated families found it burned to the ground.

Toys and shoes on display for back to school were nothing but a pile of soot and rubble.

"My son loves the toy store. Very heartbreaking, because the income, the future, I don't know how long it's going to take to rebuild the businesses," said a man named Benny, who said he was a frequent customer.

The tower of smoke was visible from miles away Sunday as firefighters battled the flames that spread quickly from storefront to storefront.

In the end, nine businesses were wiped out.

David Goldstein, who owns the property, asked CBS New York not the show his face during the emotional time.

"I was coming down the BQE and I saw the smoke and said that cannot be from my small building. It was unbelievable. I was shocked," Goldstein said.

Among the mom and pops destroyed, a restaurant, chocolate shop, and shoe store that's been around for 47 years.

"We are down to zero and I have no idea what to do next. But I'm following instructions,' Goldstein said.

Community leaders said the timing of the fire could not have been worse.

"Parents are coming home from the mountains, kids from camp, back to school, preparing for the holidays, which is less than four weeks, clothing, weddings," said Rabbi David Niederman of the United Jewish Organization.

Eight families living in the building next door were forced to vacate because of fire damage.

Those affected are asking for the city to finish its inspections expeditiously, so they can begin to rebuild.

Ten firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Where and why the fire started remains under investigation.