Father charged after fire in Brownsville leaves 3 children critically injured

NEW YORK -- Three children remain hospitalized Monday afternoon after police said they were home alone when a fire swept through their apartment in Brooklyn.

Police have arrested one of the parents.

A Brooklyn father now faces charges after a fire broke out inside the family's 11th floor apartment in the Van Dyke along Livonia Avenue with three young children inside.

"We were all crying. Everybody was crying," witness Audrey Ray said.

"They was sweet kids. They was very sweet kids," another woman said.

Police said the three children were taken to the hospital in critical condition with symptoms of smoke inhalation Sunday around 11 a.m. Police said the children - 8, 5, and 4 - are now stable, but remain at the hospital.

Anthony Halliburton, 39, faces charges. Police said he is the father of two of the children. He's charged with three counts each of abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child after police said the children were left home alone.

Mayor Eric Adams came out to see the destruction Sunday, showing pictures from inside the charred apartment. Fire officials said the smoke detectors weren't working.

One tenant said on top of smoke detectors, there should be more fire precautions put in place throughout the complex.

"They need some more fire protection, especially in the apartments. We have smoke alarms, but sometimes they don't always work. So I think maybe they should look into having other precautions," Ray said.

So far, there's no word yet on what caused the fire to break out.

The FDNY is continuing to investigate.