10 firefighters injured battling 5-alarm blaze that impacted 9 businesses in Williamsburg, FDNY says

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is investigating a five-alarm fire that tore through a series of businesses in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

More than 200 crew members responded to the fire, which sent a massive plume of smoke into the sky.

The blaze was eventually brought under control, but crews were still seen spraying down the buildings that were reduced to ash and rubble. At least nine Williamsburg businesses were impacted by the flames and heavy smoke. It was a very difficult day for business owners.

The smoke could be seen from far away, even over the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

The FDNY said 10 people were injured, all firefighters. They are in stable condition. One had to undergo treatment to reverse the effects of carbon monoxide, but the department said he was doing okay.

No one was inside the businesses because they were closed, but that made it even harder for crews to get in. They had to saw down the gates of the storefronts to tackle the five-alarm blaze. FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens described just how difficult the operation was.

"So the operation is we have to force our way into every store, nine stores. They have rolled down gates. We have to stretch a hose through each store. So it takes a lot of staffing, a lot of work, a lot of hard work. It's not an easy task. Other members have to go in and search and make sure there's no victims," Hodgens said.

It was truly a sad situation for the community. A lot of families stopped to look at the firefighting efforts. Some of the businesses impacted included a bargain store, a restaurant, and a shoe store. CBS New York heard from the owner who was crying. She said she ran that business for 47 years, but added she was glad that she and her family are okay.

Officials are still investigating the cause and haven't said where exactly it started.