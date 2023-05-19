NYPD: Driver abandoned vehicle after hitting and killing 49-year-old man in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver after a 49-year-old man was struck and killed in Brooklyn.

It happened at the intersection of Keap Street and South 5th Street in Williamsburg just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The driver of a Honda CR-V struck the man, but kept going and eventually ditched the car at Meserole and Humboldt, about a mile away, police said.

The man was pronounced dead less than 40 minutes later at Woodhull Hospital. His identity was not immediately released.

Multiple streets remained closed Friday evening and an NYPD helicopter was over the scene while police continued searching for the driver.

Police said they were looking for a man wearing a red shirt and black sweatpants who may have gone into the Bushwick Houses.

Witnesses said the victim may have been hit intentionally.

"We heard like an argument and then turned over, black SUV ran over this guy. People started screaming. The SUV tore down the street and then the guy was in the intersection, he was flailing around a little bit and then stopped moving. It was pretty rough, pretty brutal," said Jon Anderson.

An arrest was made near the scene, but it wasn't immediately clear if it was related to the hit-and-run or a separate incident.