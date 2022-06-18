Watch CBS News
NYPD: Suspects distract driver, steal purse containing $25,000

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police want to find two people accused of stealing a purse containing thousands of dollars from a vehicle in Brooklyn.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Debevoise Street in Williamsburg.

Police say a 41-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle, which was double-parked, when a man walked up to her and told her that another vehicle had struck hers as it passed. The driver then got out of her vehicle to check for damage.

While the driver was distracted, police say a woman opened the back passenger door and took a purse that belonged to the driver's 78-year-old mother.

purse-stolen-2.jpg
Police want to find two people accused of stealing a purse containing thousands of dollars from a vehicle in Brooklyn on June 16, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

The woman and the man then walked away.

Police say the purse contained about $25,000 in cash.

Surveillance video and photos of the suspects have been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

