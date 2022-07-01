William Ryan awaiting arraignment after racist road rage attack caught on video in Newburgh

NEW YORK -- There are new developments in the case of a man accused of a racist road rage attack against a Black, off-duty police officer in Newburgh.

William Ryan is awaiting arraignment Friday on hate crimes charges at the Orange County courthouse in Goshen.

Ryan, 60, claimed to be an off-duty state trooper and used racist language when he threatened Wallkill Police Lieutenant Robert McLymore with a box cutter.

The incident was caught on camera last month when McLymore was driving to a church where he is a pastor.