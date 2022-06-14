Captured on video: Man claiming to be state trooper yells racist remarks at Newburgh pastor

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- A disturbing racist road rage incident in Orange County was caught on camera.

William Ryan, 60, of Newburgh, has been arrested in connection with the incident. He is accused of second-degree menacing as a hate crime.

Pastor Robert McLymore said a driver yelled racial slurs at him and then tried to attack him with a knife.

And the suspect may have done the same thing to others, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.

"I'm an off-duty trooper, you (expletive), stupid (expletive)," the man is heard saying on video.

"That's how troopers act?" McLymore responds.

"You'll never be white," the man says.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon on South Street and Prospect Street in Newburgh.

McLymore said the driver yelled racial slurs at him after cutting him off in traffic. The pastor added the man also lunged at him with a box cutter, but he used his cellphone to block it.

The pastor's 18-year-old son was in the car. The driver of the truck claimed he was a state trooper.

New York State Police said the man is not.

McLymore is also a lieutenant in the Wallkill Police Department.

"I do want him to face the consequences of his actions, but on the spiritual side, I forgive him. But he does have to face the consequences," McLymore said.

McLymore hailed a local police officer to the scene, but that driver got away. Police believe he also targeted other people in the area.