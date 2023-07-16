Watch CBS News
William Johnstone dies after being found unresponsive in cell on Rikers Island, New York City Department of Correction says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Correction says a man in custody on Rikers Island has died.

They say 47-year-old William Johnstone was found unresponsive in his cell just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Queens, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The DOC says Johnstone had been in custody since March 24.

According to the DOC, five people have died in custody so far this year. They add that one person died after being released on their own recognizance




First published on July 15, 2023 / 9:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

