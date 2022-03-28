Widow of NYPD officer slain over 50 years ago objects to SUNY Brockport's plan to host speech by paroled killer

Widow of slain NYPD cop speaks out against planned speech by paroled killer

NEW YORK -- The widow of a murdered NYPD officer joined police unions Sunday at a rally against a planned speech by the man convicted of the killing.

Demonstrators in Deer Park on Long Island called for SUNY Brockport to cancel plans to host a virtual speech by Anthony Bottom.

Bottom spent nearly 50 years in prison for the ambush-shooting of NYPD officers Waverley Jones and Joseph Piagentini in 1971.

Piagentini's widow is outraged by the plans.

"I had to read that email over at least five times. I couldn't believe what I was reading, that he was going to give a lecture. When he joined the Black Liberation Army, he knew what he was doing. He knew what he was doing that night," Diane Piagentini said.

Bottom was granted parole in 2020. After weeks of controversy, SUNY Brockport decided to move the event to a virtual format. The school says faculty is free to invite guests to address students and is citing the First Amendment as a reason to keep the speech.