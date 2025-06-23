High heat has subway riders sweltering. Here's what happens when the MTA finds a "hot car."

New York City subway riders are trying to keep cool amid the extreme heart, where sweltering temperatures can make it downright unbearable to wait for the next train.

In Central Park, temperatures tied a record of 96, but that's before the "feels like" temperature, or heat index, combined with the relative humidity.

Platform temperatures can reach about 100 degrees not including the heat index, according to data from the Regional Plan Association. Among the reasons for that, according to the RPA, is the enormous amount of heat the trains themselves generate when they brake and accelerate, as well as the air conditioning in the cars pumping hot air out into the system.

A woman uses a fan to keep herself cool on a hot subway platform on June 23, 2025. CBS News New York

"It's just very hot. You can't really breathe down here, to be honest with you," one commuter said.

"It's very depleting. It takes a lot of your energy. You've got to stay hydrated," said another.

1 hot car takes 10 out of service

When it's that bad, some riders anticipate a bit of relief when stepping on board a train where there's air conditioning. But that's not always the case. CBS News New York found a 1 subway line train car where it was more than 100 degrees inside. Each subway car needs to be inspected before it enters service. But in cases where a car reads more than 90 degrees, the train will finish its service run before it heads to the yard to get fixed.

MTA personnel test the heat inside subway cars on June 23, 2025. CBS News New York

MTA rail inspectors tested the temperature before each train leaves the station at South Ferry.

"The train itself has 10 cars. So if one car is hot, all 10 cars need to be removed from service," MTA rail car supervisor Donovan Corke said. "The average temperature is 72.5 degrees Fahrenheit ... we have 27 lines. We have to do a temperature survey of all the cars."

MTA crews also check the tracks for any damage and critical infrastructure, like communications and electrical rooms that can overheat, potentially causing disruptions. Additional staff is also deployed for heat patrols.