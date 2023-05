BABYLON, N.Y. - A whale washed ashore on Fire Island Friday morning.

According to the New York State Parks Department, the juvenile humpback whale washed ashore at Field 5 of Robert Moses Beach.

The whale is approximately 18-20 feet long.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out various stories and traffic around the area, including a juvenile whale that washed ashore on Fire Island. Fly along, and let us know where you're watching from. See more local coverage on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/420MVu9 Posted by CBS New York on Friday, May 19, 2023

It's the latest in a troubling series of marine life washing ashore around our area.