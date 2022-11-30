Westchester County legislators pass bill banning flavored tobacco products
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is putting the heat on tobacco companies.
The Board of Legislators passed a bill banning the sale of flavored products.
That includes tobacco flavors like menthol, mint and wintergreen.
Westchester's ban will be enforced the county's Department of Health. Retailers could face fines.
Lawmakers say it's one of the most comprehensive tobacco bans in New York.
