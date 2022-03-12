Watch CBS News

Police: West Point cadets overdose on fentanyl-laced cocaine while on spring break in Florida

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Six West Point cadets overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine in Florida during spring break.

Dozens of paramedics were seen working on the victims Thursday in the front yard of a home just north of Fort Lauderdale.

Some had gone into cardiac arrest, and paramedics say they used Narcan to treat them.

"When they went down into cardiac arrest, two of their friends began doing CPR, and they were exposed from the direct contact of the fentanyl," said Stephen Gollan, battalion chief for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

"They weren't breathing. I couldn't see their chest moving, but it was really serious," one witness said.

Two cadets are on ventilators in critical condition. Three are said to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, in a statement, West Point officials say they are aware of the situation and the incident is under investigation.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 11, 2022 / 11:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.