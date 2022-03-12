Police: West Point cadets overdose on fentanyl-laced cocaine while on spring break in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Six West Point cadets overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine in Florida during spring break.

Dozens of paramedics were seen working on the victims Thursday in the front yard of a home just north of Fort Lauderdale.

Some had gone into cardiac arrest, and paramedics say they used Narcan to treat them.

"When they went down into cardiac arrest, two of their friends began doing CPR, and they were exposed from the direct contact of the fentanyl," said Stephen Gollan, battalion chief for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

"They weren't breathing. I couldn't see their chest moving, but it was really serious," one witness said.

Two cadets are on ventilators in critical condition. Three are said to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, in a statement, West Point officials say they are aware of the situation and the incident is under investigation.