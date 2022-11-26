Rally, vigil held in Connecticut to honor victims of Colorado LGBTQ+ bar shooting
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. -- A rally and vigil were held Saturday in Connecticut in tribute to the five people killed at an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs last week.
Supporters gathered at Blue Back Square in West Hartford.
It's been one week since the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Organizers of Saturday's rally condemned the senseless tragedy and what they say is a growing epidemic of homophobia fed by discriminatory legislation and policies.
They encouraged others to stand up to LGBTQ+ hate by demonstrating, writing letters or emails, making calls or displaying flags.
