Victim in West Fire Island boat crash identified as Phillip Sanzano
GREAT RIVER, N.Y. -- The man who was killed in a boating accident on West Fire Island on Thursday has been identified.
The victim is 47-year-old Phillip Sanzano, of Bellport.
Police say a boat he was in ran aground and crashed into the deck of a home on West Fire Island in the Great South Bay.
A second man on board, also 47, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
