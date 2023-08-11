Victim in West Fire Island boat crash identified as Phillip Sanzano

47-year-old man killed after boat crashed into home on West Fire Island

GREAT RIVER, N.Y. -- The man who was killed in a boating accident on West Fire Island on Thursday has been identified.

The victim is 47-year-old Phillip Sanzano, of Bellport.

Police say a boat he was in ran aground and crashed into the deck of a home on West Fire Island in the Great South Bay.

A second man on board, also 47, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.