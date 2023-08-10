1 dead after boat crashes into house on remote West Fire Island

GREAT RIVER, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a deadly boat crash on West Fire Island in the Great South Bay.

The vessel somehow flipped upside down and then landed on the dock of a home.

The boat is expected to eventually be towed to the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau in Great River, about five to six from the remote island where the unusual and deadly crash occurred.

Heart-stopping video shows crumpled on a porch railing after it somehow propelled itself out of the water and across a barrier wall, before smashing into a dock and catapulting into the home.

Chopper 2 is checking out stories around the area, including a boat that crashed into a house in Great South Bay off Long Island.

The 911 call came in at 7:37 a.m. Police, fire, marine and aviation units reported that two men occupied the boat and one died at the scene. The other was transported to a Bay Shore hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire Island Ferries passengers didn't see the accident because the little island known as West Fire Island has no commuting service. Along with East Fire Island, it is remote from the main barrier islands. It has a few summer homes and is surrounded by shallow water and sandbars, which can be treacherous for boat navigation.

Authorities are trying to get answers to whether the men lived at the island, and if the crash was due to a medical emergency or speed.

CBS New York spoke to a boater headed to his Fire Island summer home with college friends.

"There is a sand bar. I think it's called 'Crazy Charlie,' something along those lines, and it gets to about 1 foot deep. And so, when it's low tide, if you go over that, you're stuck in a sandbar for sure. I would say that's what happened. Maybe he was just going a little too fast and then just boom," Logan Barsch said.

Suffolk County police are investigating the case and speaking to the survivor. Preliminary reports say the two men were fishing.

A media briefing is expected on Thursday afternoon.