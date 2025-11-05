15-year-old boy fatally stabbed at Long Island house party, no arrests made

The grieving parents of a Long Island teen are sharing what they believe may have led up to the tragic death of their son.

Fifteen-year-old Liam Delemo was stabbed at a party Monday night in West Babylon.

Liam Delemo killed in stabbing at West Babylon party

Liam's parents, Mike and Hope Delemo, said less than two hours after Liam left for a party at a home on Carlton Road, they got a call saying he had been stabbed.

"He was stabbed once in the left side of the gut and he had a huge slice down the left side of his arm," Mike Delemo said.

When they arrived at the house, they said they found Liam still conscious and alert.

"My son is laid out on a deck bleeding, basically, at that point, to death," Mike Delemo said.

Hope Delemo said he told them, "I love you. I'm sorry."

Liam was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Grandmother facing charges for letting child host party

Suffolk County police say 90-100 teens were at the party when a fight broke out.

"These kids that shouldn't have come to the party. They weren't part of West Babylon," Hope Delemo said.

"They were asked to leave, and I guess they didn't want to," Mike Delemo said.

Police have not yet made an arrest in Liam's death.

"Hopefully whoever did this, you know, comes forward or is caught," Mike Delemo said.

Liam Delemo Photo provided

According to Suffolk Police, Bonnie Miranda allowed her grandchild to host the party at her home. She's charged with violating the county's social host law and endangering the welfare of a child.

CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff went to Miranda's home to see if she wanted to comment, but through her doorbell camera, Miranda told reporters to go away.

"It's not the parents' fault of the people that had the party or the grandmother. Nothing can take back the fact that my son is dead," Mike Delemo said.

Suffolk Police would not provide an update on the investigation.

Student mourned at West Babylon High School

Liam's parents said he was an only child and an 11th grade honor roll student at West Babylon High School, where ribbons now hang in his memory.

At a vigil Tuesday night, candles spelled out "LLL" for "Long Live Liam."

"Awesome kid," Hope Delemo said. "Count on him for anything. Good friend, a good son."

The high school set aside the day to focus on supporting student emotional needs with counseling made available.

Liam's family announced his wake will be held Sunday.