Hall-of-Famer gymnast Wendy Hilliard inspires the next generation in Harlem

Gymnastics in the United States is becoming more diverse. USA Gymnastics reported that its 2024 women's team was the most racially diverse in its history, although some in the sport say there's still progress to be made.

In 1978, Wendy Hilliard became the first African-American to make the U.S. senior national team for rhythmic gymnastics.

These days, you can find her at the 369th Regiment Armory in Harlem, where her foundation has trained gymnasts, many of them kids of color, at an affordable cost for 30 years.

Barriers remain despite progress, Hilliard says

As the first Black woman to represent the U.S. in rhythmic gymnastics globally, Hilliard said she faced some hurdles along the way.

In 1983, she recalls being denied a spot for the World Championship Group Routine despite receiving a top score because the coaches thought she "stood out too much" for the synchronized routine. Hilliard challenged the decision and was chosen for the team based on her ranking from the National Championships. She would go on to be inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

She believes progress has been made when it comes to representation and accessibility in the sport, however, she adds it's still expensive for many families, especially because reaching an elite level in the sport takes consistent training and a good relationship with your coach.

"There's nothing more hurtful than someone having talent, and they can't take it as far as they go," Hilliard said.

Hilliard's legacy

Inspired, she founded the Wendy Hilliard Foundation in 1996.

Under her guidance, local athletes like ZaQuae Carter, BJ Mensah and Ty-La Morris have been tumbling around the world. The three recently competed in Spain in November at the 2025 World Championships and have a local invitational with gymnasts from around the world competing in Harlem at the end of February.

"The legacy for me is really to have a dedicated gymnastics space in Harlem and in Detroit. If I can have that legacy, I'm sure that we'll keep doing gymnastics," Hilliard said. "We'll have the talent. You just see the kids that come out of Harlem especially. I got some really talented kids, and I think that's always going to happen."