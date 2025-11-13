Historic Wells Farm in Riverhead, N.Y., destroyed by fire, family vows to rebuild

A Long Island family is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire at their farm.

The historic Wells Farm on the border of Riverhead and Northville went up in flames on Wednesday evening. Family members say they are determined to rebuild.

3 barns burned, animals injured

It was just after 5 p.m. when the fire lit up the East End night sky. Tremendous flames could be seen for miles.

Dozens of first responders raced to the Sound Avenue scene to douse flames and rescue pigs, chickens and other animals.

Three barns filled with potatoes, grain, tools and equipment were destroyed.

A fire at the historic Wells Farm on Long Island destroyed three barns filled with potatoes, grain, tools and equipment on Nov. 12, 2025. CBS News New York

"It took about two hours to extinguish the fire behind us. They did rescue many of the animals that were involved," Suffolk County Fire and Rescue Commissioner Rudy Sunderman said.

"There were animals that had lacerations and burns on them. They were terrified," said John DiLeonardo with Humane Long Island.

"To stand here and watch everything just go up in flames was heartbreaking," Laura Wells said.

"This was the heart of our business, and it's gone. And really, it's gonna be a long time before we get back to any sort of normalcy," Eric Wells said.

Investigators said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it is not considered suspicious.

A fire at the historic Wells Farm on Long Island destroyed three barns filled with potatoes, grain, tools and equipment on Nov. 12, 2025. CBS News New York

Wells family's history on Long Island

When the Wells family first settled on the farmland three and a half centuries ago, they farmed asparagus. The farm has since grown to 300 acres in the heart of the North Fork.

"My husband takes great pride in the fact they they've been on this land since 1661," Laura Wells said.

In 2021, Suffolk County bought 12 acres owned and operated by the Wells family as part of the county's Farmland Preservation Program. The Wells family is hoping to protect the cherished land from developers.

"My son is [a] 12th generation [farmer]. He's raising the 13th generation [of farmers]," Laura Wells said.

Meanwhile, neighbors and friends arrived to offer solace and begin fundraisers.

"Mr. Wells is one of the hardest-working guys I've ever met in my life, as well as his son," neighbor Robert Bellini said, adding he is always there for them.

The Wells family is trying to remain optimistic and say they're committed to continuing.