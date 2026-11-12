Wegmans' Check Out Hunger campaign promotes generosity inside and outside its stores

As the Season of Giving begins, Wegmans and the Check Out Hunger campaign partner with other organizations to help those struggling with food insecurity. Many lives have been touched by the generosity of others in their own time of need.

They could be anybody -- a neighbor, or even an employee in one of the stores you shop in.

It takes a sharp eye and skilled hand to lead the seafood team at Wegmans in Montvale, New Jersey.

Manager Halyna Perederii is celebrating her third anniversary with the Check Out Hunger campaign.

"I hope it's going to be many, many more anniversaries," Perederii said.

She has certainly proven herself worthy of that spot.

"We lived in Kiev and it was, like, under occupation, so it was kind of tough time," Perederii said. "We moved here for the program United for Ukraine as refugees."

After arriving in the U.S., Perederii learned English, became a tutor, and eventually found a new home at Wegmans.

"You can really feel that managers here help you. That's the type of manager I try to be," Perederii said.

Nick Tassi, the Montvale location store manager, said, "Helena is someone that when she started with us you could tell this person is a light in our building. All she does is do everything for other people."

Helping others is part of the philosophy at Wegmans stores. The Check Out Hunger program, now in its 33rd year, has raised nearly $60 million company wide. More than 30 million pounds of food have been donated to food banks and pantries on the East Coast.

That type of generosity s not lost on Perederii.

"We came with basically nothing, and it's kind of hard to not be sure if you have even food for tomorrow," Perederii said. "But we were very lucky to find out about the food banks."

And now she pays it forward as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, and other organizations.

"Things that have helped to benefit her and her life, she gets to be part of what gives it back to others. So, we're really proud of Helena," Tassi said.

"I'm absolutely happy and grateful that we have such a great community and we have these food banks, food pantries to support people," Perederii said. "Because at the end of the day, it's not only about the food, it's about the whole."

On Saturday morning, CBS News New York will be broadcasting live from two Wegmans locations -- the Montvale store, at 100 Farm View, and the Harrison, New York, location, at 106 Corporate Park Drive. Please stop by and meet the team.