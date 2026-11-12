Wegmans' food donation programs help provide meals to those suffering from food insecurity

To help families who may be struggling with food insecurity, CBS News New York is partnering with Wegmans Food Markets for its annual season of giving Check Out Hunger campaign.

Small donations at the checkout counter can make a big difference for local banks and pantries, while Wegmans' food donation programs help provide millions of nutritious meals to families in need.

"The Check Out Hunger campaign is really meant to help people with food insecurity, to help feed hungry families, to help feed hungry kids," said Nick Tassi, owner of the Wegmans location in Montvale, New Jersey. "At Wegmans, asking for a dollar or two donation at checkout has made a huge community impact. Over the last 33 years, Check Out Hunger has checked 'in' nearly $58 million company-wide. Last year, raising more than $3 million."

Tassi said all people struggling need to do is ask.

"We feel like if we do that, and we do it with kindness and respect, that a lot of times people will give back," Tassi said.

It's more than just money that flows back into the community. Last year, the food recovery and other food donation programs served up more than 30 million meals on the East Coast.

"We do a lot of work with food banks," Tassi said. "This Montvale location ranks third in the company in total tonnage of food donations at 350,000 pounds of food... year to date. So, we're really proud of that."

Dorthy Bleiler, who leads a team in the food recovery effort, said, "There's a lot of uncertainty and sometimes people don't know where their next paycheck is going to be. There's people walking among us that are in those needs, that are facing those needs, so it's essential."

Bleiler's team gathers food from across the store, like bread and dairy, that is nearing expiration but all fully edible. All of it is then boxed and loaded into vans for distribution to food banks, pantries and to those in need.

"I can tell you that I've been loading up the van for as long as I've been doing this job and that feeling of gratitude never lessens," Bleiler said.

"It takes a team. It takes people who are passionate," Tassi added. "And when you have a team that wants to do that type of work, it really makes it easy for me and rewarding for everybody."

The CBS News New York team will be broadcasting live on Saturday morning, Nov. 14, at Wegmans locations at 100 Farm View in Montvale, and106 Corporate Park Drive in Harrison, New York. Please stop by and meet the team while helping those in need.