Wegmans-Feeding Westchester partnership is working to stamp out food insecurity in the northern suburbs

To help support the millions of people in the Tri-State Area struggling with hunger and food insecurity, CBS News New York is partnering with Wegmans and the Check Out Hunger campaign this holiday season.

More than 21 million pounds of food are distributed every year by Feeding Westchester, Wegmans' partner. The food bank feeds approximately 40% of at-risk county residents.

"I see people not worrying about how to put food on the table," said Kristine Borok, president and CEO of Feeding Westchester. "I see kids that are happy and healthy and ready to learn because their bellies are full. I also see gratitude. We're grateful for our partners."

Wegmans has donated $3 million worth of food and financial support to Feeding Westchester since 2019.

Retail recovery manager Danielle Vasquez says Feeding Westchester works with its retail partners to run a program that rescues "good nutritious food that would have otherwise ended up in the landfill."

Vasquez says 45% of what is recovered and distributed to neighbors and partners is fresh produce.

"It means a lot to everyone that was facing food insecurity growing up just like myself. So, to be able to see this food come into Feeding Westchester is always very heartening," Vasquez said.

Feeding Westchester also rescues birthday cakes from Wegmans.

"Every kid deserves a birthday cake," Borok said.

According to Rebecca Snyder, the food bank's director of corporate partnerships, Wegmans has increased its fundraising goal by 30% this year and Feeding Westchester and its 175 community partners have had nearly a quarter million neighbor visits.

"No matter who you are, if you need food, no questions asked. We will give you food through our partner network," Borok said. "There is no shame in it. We have all been there. And for us, it is about just feeding our neighbor."