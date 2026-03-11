Strong storms could hit the New York, New Jersey area as warm weather continues

Warm weather will continue for New York, but the evening could bring severe storms to parts of the Tri-State Area.

Wednesday morning starts off mild with temperatures ranging from the 30s to 50s, depending on the area. Near record highs are expected again, with temperatures forecasted to be in the 70s.

As temperatures rise, so does the potential for stormy weather. Expect showers and even a few thunderstorms to develop as we move through the afternoon and evening.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for strong storms, which could bring downpours and damaging winds.

Is it going to rain today?

CBS News New York

While most storms will be garden‑variety, a strong storm is possible, and any stronger cell could bring downpours and isolated damaging winds.

CBS News New York Meteorologist Tony Sadiku said residents across the Tri-State Area could see storms. The chance of severe storms with intense winds and even the possibility of a tornado will be mainly in sections of New Jersey.

High temperatures could break records

CBS News New York

Newark is likely to see their record shattered as the forecasted high is 78 degrees, and the previous record is 75 degrees. Central Park and LaGuardia also might see record-breaking temperatures.

Rain and snow expected Thursday

CBS News New York

Thursday brings a sharp change with rain transitioning to snow as colder air pushes in. Accumulation looks light, generally a trace to an inch, but the bigger story will be falling temperatures.

We'll start the day in the 50s, then slip into the 40s by the afternoon, with wind chills in the 30s.